Cobra Gold returns to Thailand with added bite of 6,000 US troops

- Space operation training. Participants will learn how to combat impacts from space phenomena that affect military operations, such as solar or geomagnetic storms that disrupt communications and satellite signals.

Thai, Japanese and US military and civilian space agencies will provide data and methods for the training.

- Humanitarian Civic Assistance (HCA) training. HCA participants will construct multi-purpose buildings for schools in six training areas.

- Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Exercise (HADR-X). The exercises incorporate the HADR Tabletop Exercise and HADR-Demo exercise.

In the tabletop exercise, the participants will be trained to deal with natural disasters by using regional and international responsive networks.

In the HADR-Demo, the participants will observe demonstrations on how to search for and rescue victims, provide urgent medical help and evacuate victims, deal with chemical leaks, and fight fires.

- Field Training Exercise (FTX). The FTX will include combined exercises of army, navy and air force troops. Joint Forcible Entry Operations will cover landfall exercises, parachuting, evacuation of civilians from war zones, and live fire training.

Brazil will join Cobra Gold as an observer for the first time this year.

US Ambassador Godec thanked Thailand for hosting Cobra Gold 23 and welcomed all 30 participating nations. He noted that 2023 marked both the 42nd Cobra Gold but also the 190th anniversary of US-Thai diplomatic relations.

“This partnership has improved the lives of both Thais and Americans and will continue to make our countries more prosperous and secure,” Godec said.

The security partnership and field training exercises would “better the lives of our farmers, students, and shop owners” in Thailand, he added.

Godec hinted at tensions in the disputed South China Sea and cybercrime/warfare in his explanation of why the war exercises were crucial.

“The Indo-Pacific region accounts for roughly 60% of the world economy and two-thirds of all economic growth over the last five years. At least a third of global maritime trade goes through the Indo-Pacific region. Our shared security partnership ensures that the goods exported by Thai and American business owners can continue flow freely, enhancing our shared prosperity. In Thailand, an estimated 35% of local financial payments are now digital. We are working together to ensure that our critical digital infrastructure is secure,” he said.

“What makes Cobra Gold special, is that it exemplifies the fabric of our friendship – a genuine friendship – that we have woven together over the last 200 years. Thousands of Thai and US military members have formed lasting friendships through Cobra Gold and other military interactions. Our 1833 Treaty of Amity and Commerce started as bilateral trade agreement and blossomed into the partnership we celebrate today. Similarly, Cobra Gold evolved from a small bilateral marine exercise into one of the world’s preeminent multinational security exercises,” the ambassador added.

Speaking at the same press conference, Colonel Kurt Leffler, US Senior Defence Official and Defence Attaché to Thailand, thanked the Thai government and Thai people for co-hosting the war exercises. Leffler is also chief of the Joint US Military Advisory Group – Thailand, also known as JUSMAGTHAI, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this September.

He said this year would mark the largest US participation in Cobra Gold in a decade.

“We’ve certainly returned to a ‘Cobra Gold of Old’ in terms of scale,” he added.

“The Cobra Gold Exercise provides participating countries the opportunity to practice, rehearse, and experiment together against a wide variety of challenges. These repetitions, year after year, build shared understanding and muscle memory needed to respond together against disasters in the real world, saving time in our collective response, and thus saving lives. Our effective response to regional disasters in recent decades – from floods and storms to earthquakes and cave rescues – is the direct result of millions of personnel hours of training in Cobra Gold.”

Leffler said that exercises will be focused not only on current concerns but also on those over the horizon.