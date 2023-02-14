2 Thai soldiers killed as tank overturns in Lopburi
Two military officers died after their Scorpion light tank overturned during exercises at an Army barracks in Lopburi on Tuesday morning.
The tank overturned when it hit a mound while trying to avoid a military truck at a sharp curve.
Two of the three officers in the tank, a sergeant major first class and an Army cadet, succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to Ananda Mahidol Hospital.
The exercises were being held by the 2nd Cavalry Division of the King’s Guard to ensure efficiency in disaster prevention and mitigation operations.
Related stories:
Bangkok luxury home-office project suspended after construction collapse
No casualties as chemical container explodes at Army ordnance factory compound