BMA, US Embassy, Tesla promote electric vehicles in Bangkok

Co-hosted by Embassy of the United States in Bangkok and private partners, EV-promotion events were also organised simultaneously at four other locations:

Thammasat University (Tha Phra Chan Campus), Phra Nakhon district

Talat Noi, Samphanthawong district

Metropolitan Electricity Authority’s Phloe Chint Office, Pathum Wan district

Central World shopping mall, Pathum Wan district.

During his opening speech, the governor said the city has been working on climate change and a plan to reduce carbon emission in the city.

A top priority is the management of PM2.5 fine dust, which causes air pollution and health risk to city residents, said Chadchart.

“The city has been working on classifying types of PM2.5 [particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter] to pinpoint their sources in the metropolitan area,” he said.

“We have also been accepting people’s complaints regarding air quality via Traffy Fondue applications, as well as providing air quality forecasts three days in advance using readings from air-quality monitoring stations,” the governor added.

Information from these stations will also be used to formulate an air-pollution prevention plan in high-risk areas throughout Bangkok, he said.