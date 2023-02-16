BMA, US Embassy, Tesla promote electric vehicles in Bangkok
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Thursday participated in an activity to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) at City Hall in Phra Nakhon district.
Co-hosted by Embassy of the United States in Bangkok and private partners, EV-promotion events were also organised simultaneously at four other locations:
- Thammasat University (Tha Phra Chan Campus), Phra Nakhon district
- Talat Noi, Samphanthawong district
- Metropolitan Electricity Authority’s Phloe Chint Office, Pathum Wan district
- Central World shopping mall, Pathum Wan district.
During his opening speech, the governor said the city has been working on climate change and a plan to reduce carbon emission in the city.
A top priority is the management of PM2.5 fine dust, which causes air pollution and health risk to city residents, said Chadchart.
“The city has been working on classifying types of PM2.5 [particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter] to pinpoint their sources in the metropolitan area,” he said.
“We have also been accepting people’s complaints regarding air quality via Traffy Fondue applications, as well as providing air quality forecasts three days in advance using readings from air-quality monitoring stations,” the governor added.
Information from these stations will also be used to formulate an air-pollution prevention plan in high-risk areas throughout Bangkok, he said.
“Bangkok has a goal of achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2030,” Chadchart said. “The city has been working with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which analysed Bangkok’s emission rate and developed a climate-change master plan to achieve this goal in 2021.”
Bangkok also received assistance from Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation to calculate the city’s carbon footprint to formulate the master plan, Chadchart added.
To reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the city, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has provided EV public buses on some routes and improved the ecosystem for EV users, such as establishing charging stations throughout the city, the governor said.
The BMA has also developed urban infrastructure to facilitate the use of bicycles and low-emission vehicles, improved waste- and water-management systems to minimise their environmental impacts, promoted the use of energy-saving technology and clean energy in office buildings, and increased public parks and green spaces throughout the city, Chadchart said.
After the speech, Chadchart visited activities in the fair with US Ambassador Robert Godec and executives of Tesla (Thailand) Ltd and Energy Absolute Plc.