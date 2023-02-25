Thai ‘sisters’ to tee off against each other for top title

The prize is the prestigious title for women’s golf in Thailand.

Natthakritta “Sim” Vongtaveelap and Atthaya “Jeen” Thitikul, both 20, finished first and second respectively, after three rounds of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament in Pattaya.

Natthakritta, an LPGA Tour rookie, finished 20 under par after three days. Atthaya, the world’s Number 4, scored 16 under par.

They will compete with nine other women on Sunday – the final day of the tournament – at the Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya.