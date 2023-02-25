Thai ‘sisters’ to tee off against each other for top title
They’ve been the best of friends since childhood – often honing their golfing skills together, and encouraging each other’s dreams – but on Sunday they will compete against each other for the first time.
The prize is the prestigious title for women’s golf in Thailand.
Natthakritta “Sim” Vongtaveelap and Atthaya “Jeen” Thitikul, both 20, finished first and second respectively, after three rounds of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament in Pattaya.
Natthakritta, an LPGA Tour rookie, finished 20 under par after three days. Atthaya, the world’s Number 4, scored 16 under par.
They will compete with nine other women on Sunday – the final day of the tournament – at the Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya.
Natthakritta and Atthaya often practiced together when they were rookies. They shared tips and encouraged each other’s dreams. Friends said they were like sisters.
Natthakritta turned professional last November after advancing through the first two stages of LPGA Q-School. She earned LPGA membership for 2023 after finishing in a tie for 28th place in the LPGA Q-Series.
Atthaya plays on the US LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.
She is the youngest golfer ever to win a professional tournament. She won the Ladies European Thailand Championship as an amateur in July 2017. She was only 14.