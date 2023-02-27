Prayut committee earmarks over 41 billion baht for provincial projects

The committee’s meeting at Government House on Monday was chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. It met to review projects in provinces and regions.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisiri said the committee also gave the go-ahead to development plans for provinces and Thailand’s regions for 2023-2027.

At the meeting, 364 projects proposed by government agencies for regional development were also endorsed. The committee called on the Budget Bureau to consider funding for these projects, Anucha said.