Prayut committee earmarks over 41 billion baht for provincial projects
A national committee overseeing integrated development endorsed more than 1,700 projects for fiscal 2024 that will require a budget of up to 41.9 billion baht.
The committee’s meeting at Government House on Monday was chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. It met to review projects in provinces and regions.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisiri said the committee also gave the go-ahead to development plans for provinces and Thailand’s regions for 2023-2027.
At the meeting, 364 projects proposed by government agencies for regional development were also endorsed. The committee called on the Budget Bureau to consider funding for these projects, Anucha said.
The spokesman added that the meeting also approved policies, methods and criteria for setting development plans for provinces and provincial clusters for the 2025-2027 fiscal years.
The approved policies, methods and criteria were:
• Criteria and methods for drafting goals and objectives for development projects in different regions of the country
• Criteria for drafting operation plans for provinces and regions by government agencies for the 2025-2027 fiscal years
• Guidance for seeking funds for fiscal 2025-2027
• Calendar of operations under the development integration committee for fiscal 2023-2024
Anucha quoted Prayut as instructing officials to ensure that all projects respond to the needs and demands of local people.
The premier also told the committee to ensure the projects integrate and link key and second-tier tourist provinces.
The panel was also asked to consider projects that would upskill people in the provinces, especially those who do not have university degrees but have the knowledge and digital skills.