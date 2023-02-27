Duangphet to be cremated in England tomorrow

Zico Foundation, the sports foundation which had granted the scholarship to Duangphet, had hosted the funeral at Wat Mahathat Kings Bromley in England from February 16 to 18.

Duangphet’s cremation will take place in England's Leicester at 9.30am on Tuesday (4.30pm Thailand time).

On Monday morning, Duangphet's parents and relatives offered alms to monks in front of their house in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district. The offerings included fried rice, as well as fruits and snacks that Duangphet liked.

Duangphet's mother, Thanaporn Promthep, said the Royal Thai Embassy in the United Kingdom had contacted her to inform that her son’s cremation would be held on Tuesday.

She said parents and relatives will hold a cremation ceremony on Tuesday as well.

"Duangphet's ashes would arrive in Thailand around March 4 or 5," she said, quoting the embassy.

She said parents and relatives will hold a three-day ceremony to make merit for Duangphet after receiving the ashes.

She added that they would scatter Duangphet's ashes in the Mekong River in Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai.