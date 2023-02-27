Duangphet to be cremated in England tomorrow
The parents of Duangphet "Dom" Promthep, 18, one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018, will hold a funeral ceremony on Tuesday to coincide with his cremation in England where he died.
Duangphet, one of the Wild Boar football team members who, along with their coach, was trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018 for over two weeks, died in England on February 14, after collapsing in his dormitory room on February 12.
He had won a scholarship to study at Brooke House College, a football academy about 150 kilometres north of London, in August last year, and subsequently flew to England in September.
Zico Foundation, the sports foundation which had granted the scholarship to Duangphet, had hosted the funeral at Wat Mahathat Kings Bromley in England from February 16 to 18.
Duangphet’s cremation will take place in England's Leicester at 9.30am on Tuesday (4.30pm Thailand time).
On Monday morning, Duangphet's parents and relatives offered alms to monks in front of their house in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district. The offerings included fried rice, as well as fruits and snacks that Duangphet liked.
Duangphet's mother, Thanaporn Promthep, said the Royal Thai Embassy in the United Kingdom had contacted her to inform that her son’s cremation would be held on Tuesday.
She said parents and relatives will hold a cremation ceremony on Tuesday as well.
"Duangphet's ashes would arrive in Thailand around March 4 or 5," she said, quoting the embassy.
She said parents and relatives will hold a three-day ceremony to make merit for Duangphet after receiving the ashes.
She added that they would scatter Duangphet's ashes in the Mekong River in Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai.
In June 2018, the world was transfixed for 17 days as an elaborate international mission unfolded to rescue 12 members of the Wild Boars football team and their coach after they were trapped by rising water in the Chiang Rai cave system.
The 200-metre-deep Chamber 1, which visitors use to enter the complex, was the command centre for a rescue operation led by Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn and Thai Navy Seals. Duangphet was part of the second group of boys carried out of the cave on July 9.
The Wild Boars have since become celebrities, their ordeal depicted in a series of films and documentaries.
