International Women’s Day: The battle for equality continues

This year’s campaign theme is #EmbraceEquity, which aims to challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias and seek inclusion.

In Thailand, the day was marked by the Social Development and Human Security Ministry hosting an event to “celebrate the power of women in co-creating innovation and technology towards sustainable equality”.

At the event, an award of honour was presented to Thailand’s top female entrepreneur, Khunying Natthika Wattanavekin Angubolkul, along with 58 other outstanding women and organisations.

As a member of the United Nations, Thailand prides itself on having stuck by its commitment to focus on the role and status of women.

This focus has manifested in the form of laws, policies, measures against violence and moves to elevate women’s quality of life from various aspects.