Illegal Chinese investment suspected in 6 Chiang Mai property projects

Initial investigations uncovered six plots of land in the northern province suspected of being bought illegally by Chinese investors to build complexes, Deputy National Police chief General Surachet Hakparn told reporters on Wednesday.

Surachet spoke after meeting with officials from the provincial land office, immigration police, and local administration organisations following allegations that Chiang Mai land and real estate is being bought by Chinese companies using Thai nominees to avoid taxation under the Foreign Business Act of 1999.

“We discovered that these plots had been bought to build complexes for Chinese residents and education institutes, to grant student visas for Chinese migrants,” he said.

Police were now investigating the buyers’ financial and tax records, he added.

Surachet is overseeing a separate investigation into Chinese and other foreign criminals paying for student and volunteer visas so they can operate in Thailand. A total of 110 immigration officials including three police generals are suspected of involvement in issuing illegal student/volunteer visas to Chinese nationals.