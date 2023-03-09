ID-card forgery to have no impact on election, says top official, after man arrested with seven cards

The report on the man, identified only as Phakin, who allegedly forged seven ID cards, has gone viral on social media. The man's ID cards have the same photo and address in Muang district of Kanchanaburi province, but they showed different names of the cardholder.

Director-general Manrat Rattanasukhon said the department's Bureau of Registration Administration investigated the case and found the ID cards had ben forged.

“The department’s registrar in Kanchanaburi would be filing a complaint with the police to take legal action [against Phakin], he said.