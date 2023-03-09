ID-card forgery to have no impact on election, says top official, after man arrested with seven cards
A Kanchanaburi man accused of forging seven ID cards will face criminal prosecution, the Department of Provincial Administration said on Thursday.
The report on the man, identified only as Phakin, who allegedly forged seven ID cards, has gone viral on social media. The man's ID cards have the same photo and address in Muang district of Kanchanaburi province, but they showed different names of the cardholder.
Director-general Manrat Rattanasukhon said the department's Bureau of Registration Administration investigated the case and found the ID cards had ben forged.
“The department’s registrar in Kanchanaburi would be filing a complaint with the police to take legal action [against Phakin], he said.
He warned that people who forged ID cards would face six months to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 to 100,000 baht under Section 265 of the Criminal Code.
When asked if the forging of ID cards could affect the upcoming general election tentatively scheduled for May 7, Manrat said Phakin would not be able to use his forged ID card.
He explained that government officials will check the name of the the person who has the voting right by comparing the voter's name on the ID card and the house registration book.
People who have information about ID card forgeries can contact Damrongdhama Centre's hotline 1567 anytime, he added.
