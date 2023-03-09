Sports fund manager not involved in any illegal disbursements, says lawyer

The lawyer, Ananchai Chaiyadej, was addressing a press conference at the NSDF office in Bangkok's Bang Kapi district.

Ananchai said the case happened after the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor, Kongsak Yodmanee, received a letter on November 30 last year, stating that an unidentified person was affected by Supranee's unlawful actions.

“The SAT received an unidentified person's complaint [for investigation] on December 7 last year," he said.

He said several media outlets subsequently publicised the case, damaging Supranee's reputation. The SAT must take responsibility for this issue, he added.