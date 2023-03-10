Rayong cheers as Chinese tourists return on first Loong Air flight to U-Tapao

Flight GJ8973, an Airbus A320, arrived from Xi'an Xianyang International Airport in northwest China carrying tourists who wish to explore Thailand, said airport deputy director Rear Admiral Kiatkul Suwan.

A group of dancers and drummers from Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya welcomed Chinese visitors with a Thai traditional music show at the airport. Each tourist also received a floral garland and souvenir from the airport.

Kiatkul hailed the return of Chinese travellers after three years of Covid as a good sign for Rayong’s tourism industry.

“We believe that tourism will recover soon and start generating substantial income for local communities as in the past.”

He said U-Tapao–Rayong–Pattaya International Airport is now handling up to 1,400 passengers per hour during peak periods.

The airport was ready to serve growing demand from both tourists and business travellers visiting the eastern region and its economic centres in the Eastern Economic Corridor, he added.

China scrapped quarantine measures in early January, giving the green light for citizens to travel.

Around 300,000 Chinese tourists will visit Thailand in the first quarter with at least 5 million expected over the whole year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). It expects Chinese travellers to push up the number of foreign tourists arriving in Thailand in 2023 to at least 25 million.