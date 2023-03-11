CNN article fuels concerns about elephant welfare in Thailand
CNN, a US-based international news provider, published an article on Friday shedding light on the downsides of Thailand’s elephant trekking tourism.
Accompanying the article headlined, “This is What Years of Tourist Rides do to an Elephant”, was the photograph of an elephant with a disfigured spine. The image was obtained from the Wildlife Friends Foundation in Thailand (WFFT).
The elephant in the image was 71-year-old Pai Lin, whose spine had been deformed by 25 years of carrying tourists, usually six persons at a go, the article said.
Edwin Wiek, director and founder of WFFT, told CNN that Pai Lin had been transferred to the foundation in 2006 after she slowed down and could not work properly.
Tom Taylor, WFFT’s project director, pointed out that elephants’ backs are not designed to carry heavy weights.
“Their spines extend upwards and constant pressure on their backbones from tourists can result in permanent physical damage – which can be seen in Pai Lin,” Taylor said.
WFFT is working to raise awareness about the negative sides of elephant trekking tourism in Thailand.
In 2014, Thailand enacted the Prevention of Animal Cruelty and Provision of Animal Welfare Act. However, Thailand still gets a “D” grade when it comes to animal welfare as per the global Animal Protection Index. Grades range from A to G.
