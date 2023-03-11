Transfer of bullet-proof vehicles to PM’s motorcade sparks fear in Narathiwat

By transferring bullet-proof vehicles from local officials to the PM’s entourage, Bangkok authorities are putting their local counterparts at heightened risk of attack by insurgents, local residents told a team of Nation reporters.

Criticism of the PM’s upcoming visit focused on three issues, including the risk created by transferring bullet-proof vehicles to his motorcade. Local residents also expressed concern that the large entourage accompanying the premier would cause inconvenience and prevent Prayut from meeting local residents in person.

Authorities appear more focused on security than on allowing the prime minister to meet people, local residents said.

Officials whose bullet-proof vehicles are transferred to the motorcade will have to work with less protection for a few days, they said, pointing to recent insurgent attacks targeting senior local officials to explain the risk.

