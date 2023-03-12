Stop snacking and exercise, Prayut says as 10% of Thai children found to be clinically obese

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday that Prayut found the report concerning and wanted parents to take better care of their children, especially during the summer school break.

Citing a recent forecast by the World Obesity Federation, Anucha said the rate of childhood obesity is expected to double by 2035.

According to the Public Health Department’s Health Data Centre, as of February 16, 9.1% of children aged between 0 and 5 were overweight for their age. This proportion rose to 13.4% among six to 14 years old and 13.2% among 15-18 years old.