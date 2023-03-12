Stop snacking and exercise, Prayut says as 10% of Thai children found to be clinically obese
Parents should ensure their children eat properly and exercise regularly, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after the Health Department reported that one in 10 children in Thailand is clinically obese.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday that Prayut found the report concerning and wanted parents to take better care of their children, especially during the summer school break.
Citing a recent forecast by the World Obesity Federation, Anucha said the rate of childhood obesity is expected to double by 2035.
According to the Public Health Department’s Health Data Centre, as of February 16, 9.1% of children aged between 0 and 5 were overweight for their age. This proportion rose to 13.4% among six to 14 years old and 13.2% among 15-18 years old.
Apart from urging parents to feed their children properly, Prayut also expressed concern about advertisements that encourage children to consume snacks and beverages packed with sugar and carbohydrates.
Anucha said the PM hopes children will be educated to choose their snacks wisely instead of just going for what tastes good.