6 Vietnamese arrested over illegal logging of agarwood trees in Chaiyaphum

Eaglewood, also called agarwood, is prized for its resinous wood that is used in the production of incense, perfume and small carvings.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said on Monday that the six suspects were nabbed at 9.30pm on Saturday.

Also seized were two cars and 173 kilos of wood from the trees.

Attapol quoted sanctuary chief Wichanon Saenpala as saying that the arrests were made after a two-month-long hunt for illegal loggers.