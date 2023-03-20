Chadchart launches project to conserve, rebuild Bang Khunthien’s mangrove forest

“The sea has eroded about 5 kilometres of the coast, and the erosion is about a kilometre deep. This has resulted in more than 2,735 rai [437 hectares] of mangrove forest being engulfed by the sea,” Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said. “So far, the city has regrown more than 233 rai of mangrove forest and has rehabilitated existing areas. However, this effort needs collaboration from all related parties.”

The governor added that the conservation project aims to raise awareness among government, private and public sectors about the importance of conservation. He also aims to invite interested parties to join the city’s campaign of regrowing the forest and building dams to prevent erosion.

“Flourishing mangrove forests will attract tourists and aquatic wildlife, boosting income for fishermen and local communities,” Chadchart said. “With this, Bang Khunthien will become one of Bangkok’s prominent economic districts.”

The event on Sunday saw agencies from southern Bangkok as well as volunteers planting 600 mangrove trees along the Bang Khunthien coastline. Volunteers also released crabs to restore the ecosystem’s natural balance.

The participants then travelled along the coast to admire nature and learn about the importance of the mangrove forest that serves as Bangkok’s defence against the sea.