More mangrove trees added to the shore in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thien district

Participating were district officials from Thon Buri, Khlong San, Chom Thong, Bangkok Yai, Bangkok Noi, Bang Phlat, Taling Chan and Thawee Watthana. The activity was overseen by Suthathip Soniam, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) deputy permanent secretary.
The seedlings have been planted in concrete tubes to stop them from being washed away by strong waves.
Before Sunday’s activity, Bangkok authorities have planted 7,500 mangrove seedlings in the area this year – 2,000 on May 26, 500 on June 6, 1,000 each on June 13, June 27 and October 30, and another 2,000 this Saturday.
Related stories:
Published : November 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021