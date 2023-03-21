Inflation and unemployment main worries of Thais, global survey shows

It said consumers are seeking contributions from brand operators instead of the government. Some 80% of Thais are worried that the government could not take care of them, it added.

"Instead, 81% of Thais put their hopes on brand operators contributing to society, while 57% of them are ready to pay more to enable brand operators to do so," Ipsos said.

It added that this consumer behaviour was a result of only a few people being able to access government assistance.

Ipsos said there is conflict among consumers on digital disruption.

Some consumers claimed that technologies affected their quality of life, such as interaction with others, it said. On the other side, some consumers said internet is necessary for them.

It said some consumers believe that technology is a double-edged sword, especially brand operators' move to use personal information for marketing.

It added that research also indicated that consumers have a gloomy feeling about the global situation, as 65% believed this year would be worse than last year.