SUV smashes through car park wall, falls 2 floors into coffee shop

The crash occurred late on Monday night but police did not release a statement about it till it became the subject of a video uploaded on social media.

The driver of the Toyota Fortuner was slightly injured but no one else was harmed, Lt-Colonel Prasit Somboonjit, deputy chief of the Kukot police station, said.

The crash occurred at about 11pm on Monday, Prasit said. He declined to release the name of the driver but did say the man was 45 years old. He declined, as well, to name the mall where the incident occurred.

He confirmed the crash after a TikTok user posted a clip showing the wrecked vehicle inside the mall.