Gunman shot dead by police after ‘executing’ accuser, witness in court case

Anuwat Waenthong, 29, launched the attack at 1.30pm in Soi 4 of Krungphet Villa housing estate in the Ton Mamuang neighbourhood, 170 kilometres southwest of Bangkok.

Police said the gunman fired multiple bullets in the area, killing three people including a motorcycle delivery driver, and injuring four more before taking shelter in a house.

Police then surrounded the house on Wednesday evening.

About 40 children were evacuated from a nearby daycare centre as police converged on the scene. By late afternoon, about 100 policemen had surrounded the house, where the gunman continued firing at random.

The suspect’s mother was brought to the site and, using a loudspeaker, pleaded with her son to surrender. Anuwat however refused to lay down his weapon.

At around 4am, police commandos stormed the house, where the gunman was still firing his gun. The 15-hour standoff ended soon after when Anuwat was shot and killed by commandos on the second floor of the house, police said.