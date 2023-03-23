Prachinburi locals raise white flags, make 3 demands over radiation fears

Rittidej said the group of Kabin Buri residents have issued three demands:

- Free blood checks on local residents every six months for five years.

- Free treatment and compensation if the blood checks show increased white blood cell count.

- Thorough contamination checks by OAP officials on all areas within 5km of the plant.

Rittidej insisted the white flags carried no political message.

On Monday, the OAP, Prachinburi provincial administration, police and several agencies held a press conference where they insisted there were no grounds for the public to panic.

They said the cylinder of caesium had been melted down but there was no radiation leak from the plant.

The OAP claimed contaminated dust from the melting process was trapped by the furnace’s filtering system.

Experts have expressed doubt over that claim, saying that 10% of the radioactive dust may have escaped through the furnace chimney.

Fear of radioactive contamination reportedly prompted buyers to cancel orders of fruit from Prachinburi. The Agriculture Ministry has declared that fruits and vegetables from the province are safe to consume.

The caesium-137 cylinder is thought to have gone missing from National Power Plant 5A in Si Maha Phot on February 23. However, the power plant only reported its disappearance to the OAP on March 10, triggering a frantic search for the cylinder the next day.

After detecting radioactive traces that suggested the cylinder had been melted down, OAP officials seized 24 tonnes of red dust produced by the furnace.

It also ordered that 12.4 tonnes of the dust shipped to Rayong be returned to the Kabin Buri plant.

The dust will be disposed of by the OAP.

Prachinburi public health chief Surin Suebsueng said he would visit the locals who raised white flags on Thursday to explain the situation and allay their fears of contamination.

Surin said his office will also monitor the health of 70 workers at the plant in question for five years. Their blood had been tested and would be tested again on April 5, Surin said.

The Prachinburi public health office said officials had checked six areas in Tambon Haad Nang Kaew and Tambon Lat Takhian on Wednesday and found no radioactive contamination. The detected radiation of 0.07-0.10 micro-sieverts per hour, which was in the range of harmless natural background radiation, the office said.