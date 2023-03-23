Six soldiers injured in road accident in eastern Thailand

The vehicle was in a convoy of more than 10 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) travelling from a military camp in Chonburi province towards the border with Cambodia, a military source said.

The accident took place at about 4am after the driver of an APC lost control of the vehicle. It swerved across the ditch dividing the highway it was on and came to a stop on the other side, partially blocking oncoming traffic.

Six soldiers were injured. Three were sent to hospital while the others suffered only minor injuries.