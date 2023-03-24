Chiang Rai closes national park as fires from Laos ravage forest

Park chief Witthaya Buaphol issued the announcement on Thursday, saying the park in the northern province’s Thoeng district bordering Laos is closed to visitors until further notice.

The announcement said a blaze that originated over the border in Laos had spread to a peak in the Phu Chi Fa mountains at 3pm on Thursday, charring a tract of forest on the summit.

Park authorities said it would be unsafe to allow tourists to visit the park, while the forest needed time to rehabilitate after the fire damage.