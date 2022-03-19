PM2.5 haze warning as fields burn in North again

The provinces affected are Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phrae, Phayao and Tak, with PM2.5 levels in Mae Hong Son’s Muang district hitting 140 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3).

Pollution from PM2.5 (particles measuring 2.5 microns or less in diameter) in these provinces has risen beyond safe levels for the past 19 days and hit unhealthy levels over the past 11 days.

Thailand’s safe level of PM2.5 is 50µg/m3, though the World Health Organisation (WHO) sets it at 25µg/m3.

According to WHO’s estimates, up to 570,000 newborns to five-year-olds succumb to severe pollution yearly across the world because their immune systems and lungs are not fully developed.