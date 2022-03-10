Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Chiang Mai Zoo sets up firebreaks, cools down animals as temperature rises

The Chiang Mai Zoo has set up firebreaks near Doi Suthep-Pui National Park to cope with forest fire and smog during the dry season this year and is also boosting animal hydration.

Director Attaporn Sriheran said the 531-rai zoo is often affected by forest fire and smog, pointing out that Doi Suthep-Pui National Park is always at risk of forest fire due to its steep landscape.

“To deal with forest fires and smog in the area, Chiang Mai Zoo has set up 3.5 kilometres of firebreaks on the west side near Doi Suthep-Pui National Park to prevent any fire from spreading,” he explained.

Chiang Mai Zoo sets up firebreaks, cools down animals as temperature rises

Attaporn said the move is in line with Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa’s guidelines to tackle wildfires and smog in the North.

 

Chiang Mai Zoo sets up firebreaks, cools down animals as temperature rises

Zoo officials have also covered floors with ice flakes, served iced fruits and sprayed water to ensure animals in the zoo, including a 37-year-old Orang Utan named Sam, stay hydrated, Attaporn added.

Related News

Published : March 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.