Chiang Mai Zoo sets up firebreaks, cools down animals as temperature rises

Director Attaporn Sriheran said the 531-rai zoo is often affected by forest fire and smog, pointing out that Doi Suthep-Pui National Park is always at risk of forest fire due to its steep landscape.
“To deal with forest fires and smog in the area, Chiang Mai Zoo has set up 3.5 kilometres of firebreaks on the west side near Doi Suthep-Pui National Park to prevent any fire from spreading,” he explained.
Attaporn said the move is in line with Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa’s guidelines to tackle wildfires and smog in the North.
Zoo officials have also covered floors with ice flakes, served iced fruits and sprayed water to ensure animals in the zoo, including a 37-year-old Orang Utan named Sam, stay hydrated, Attaporn added.
Published : March 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
