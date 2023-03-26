Temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius, high winds and hail are next
Residents of upper Thailand should prepare for severe weather conditions due to summer storms from Sunday to Wednesday, the Thai Meteorological Department announced.
The Northeast will be the first region to be hit by gusting winds and hail before storms spread to other regions, the department said.
People in the upper part of Thailand should be cautious outdoors, especially in areas near large trees and unsecured billboards, the department said.
It also urged farmers to make efforts to prevent crop damage.
The department also reported that temperatures in Nong Khai’s Muang district and Mukdahan's Muang district reached 41.3 Celsius on Saturday.
Two other districts saw temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius: Petchabun's Muang district (41.2C) and Lopburi's Chai Badan district (40.2C).
The seven hottest districts on Saturday were:
- Muang district, Nong Khai and Muang district, Mukdahan (41.3C)
- Muang district, Petchabun (41.2C)
- Chai Badan district, Lopburi (40.2C)
- Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo (39.8C)
- Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani (38.5C)
- Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan (38.0C)
- Nuea Khlong district, Krabi (37.6C)