Buri Ram rolls out 500kg of free meatballs to celebrate K-pop star Lisa's birthday
Meatball vendors in Buri Ram province are giving away more than 500 kilograms of meatballs from 10am on Monday to celebrate the birthday of Thai rapper, singer, and dancer Lisa Blackpink.
The announcement was made on the TAT Buriram Facebook page to express love and gratitude to Lalisa Manobal, now better-known as Lisa, who has made Buri Ram's standing meatball popular and changed the vendors' lives.
“We wish Lisa success, fame, good health, and to be loved by everyone in this world,” said the post.
Lisa unveiled her favourite childhood snack -- grilled and deep-fried meatballs with Thai chilli paste sauce -- from vendors behind the Buri Ram railway station, in an interview with The Woody Show two years ago.
The dish has become hugely popular since the interview, and orders in big numbers have been pouring in for the local delicacy.
Lisa's birthday celebrations are being held jointly by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Buri Ram, the Buri Ram Tourism Association, the Buri Ram Office of Tourism and Sports, the Buri Ram railway station, and the community living behind the train station.
