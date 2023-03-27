Only negotiating with neighbours can solve Thailand's pollution woes: Pheu Thai

“It’s killing people and parties involved should take immediate action. We can’t just let it go,” said Plodprasop Suraswadi, chairman of the Pheu Thai Party’s environmental policy committee.

He said the Thai government should call on Myanmar to control hotspots and the burning of farm waste as it is choking the North.

According to the Geo-Informatics and Space Development Agency, 12,581 hotspots were detected in Myanmar on Saturday, compared to 4,376 in Thailand, 8,535 in Laos, 744 in Cambodia, 720 in Vietnam and 31 in Malaysia.

The burning of farm waste has become a scourge for most of Thailand, especially the North, with a haze of PM2.5 descending on it during the dry months.