Choking Chiang Rai locals protest as PM2.5 soars to 11 times safe level

Satellite images continue to show hundreds of hotspots from fires burning across the North and over the border in Myanmar and Laos.

A crackdown on the practice of burning fields in preparation for the next harvest has apparently had little effect.

In Chiang Rai, PM2.5 in Muang district measured 232μg/m3. However in Mae Sai on the border with Myanmar it soared to 542μg/m3 – almost 11 times Thailand’s safe limit.