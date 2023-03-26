Visibility improves slightly in Mae Hong Son but fumes from fires linger
Visibility in the northern province of Mae Hong Son improved on Sunday from 1.5 kilometres on Friday to 2.5km but fumes from forest fires still filled the air.
Satellite photos showed 297 fires in the province on Sunday morning, up from 197 on Friday but down from 460 on Thursday, according to the Mae Hong Son centre for operations to contain forest fires and PM2.5.
The Mae Hong Son Meteorological Office reported visibility of 2.5kms in the morning as fumes were still lingering over the centre of Mae Hong Son town.
The provincial government said it is still in the process of integrating the efforts of all agencies to combat forest fires and PM2.5 dust. Forest fires have been raging in the province for several days.