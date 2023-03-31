Inside Thailand’s 200-million-baht war on PM2.5

Last year alone (fiscal 2022), 52.22 million baht was spent on 144 projects.

Among them was 16.81 million baht spent by the Department of Land Transport to procure diesel-smoke opacity meters.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spent 14.35 million baht on a contract for operating and maintaining PM2.5 meters at public parks across the capital.

Fiscal year 2021 saw the implementation of 193 projects worth 30.40 million baht. They included 3.98 million baht spent by the Public Health Ministry to procure air purifiers and PM2.5 meters on March 19, 2021.

Fiscal 2020 saw 327 projects worth 94.55 million baht. The BMA spent 43.99 million baht on procuring PM2.5 meters and a contract for PM2.5 meters at public parks across the capital on September 25, 2020.

Fiscal 2019 saw the implementation of 94 projects worth 24.25 million baht. The Department of Industrial Works spent 10.85 million baht on hiring an adviser for a project to boost energy efficiency and PM2.5 reduction at factories in Bangkok and surrounding areas on August 1, 2019.