Prayut bemoans field-burning as Chiang Mai tops world pollution index again

Chiang Mai has topped the air-pollution rankings for world cities over the past week, according to Swiss air quality company IQAir.

Seasonal smog levels are soaring across northern Thailand, with Chiang Rai locals suffering levels of PM2.5 – dangerous fine-dust particles associated with lung and problems – 11 times higher than the national safe limit. Hospitals across the North are also reporting high numbers of patients seeking treatment for respiratory conditions.

On Wednesday, Prayut sought to calm growing public anger over the pollution crisis by reassuring people that the issue is still being handled as a national agenda. He said the government has set no-burning timeframes in each province to prevent farmers torching their fields at the same time.

Satellite images show northern Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar and Laos lit up with thousands of hotspot fires as farmers clear their fields.

“Our neighbours are facing the same problem. People are not cooperating in reducing the burning of crops. Officials need to make them understand the bigger picture of air pollution issue,” said Prayut, without elaborating on how this could happen.

Thai farmers face penalties including fines for lighting fires outside the burning timeframe but enforcement in rural areas is lax.