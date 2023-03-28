Chiang Mai city, airport shrouded in pollution from forest burning

Air quality in Northern Thailand climbed to hazardous levels on Monday (March 27) as a result of seasonal agricultural burning across and in the region.
Local media reported that 4,115 hotspots were detected in Northern Thailand in the past 24 hours Parts of Bangkok on Monday hit an air quality index (AQI) reading of 582 making it 124.9 times above a recommended limit given by the World Health Organization (WHO)
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has mobilised the country's relevant agencies to reduce the impact on the Thai public
including enforcing the law to punish perpetrators of forest burning that causes wildfires