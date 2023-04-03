Vehicle sales surge ahead of expectations at Motor Show 2023

A total of 42,885 cars and 3,098 motorcycles were sold during the 12-day fair at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, which ended on Sunday, Grand Prix International chief operating officer Chaturon Komonmit said.

“Total sales of vehicles this year rose by 35.5% compared to 33,936 last year," he said, adding that vehicle sales were higher than the organiser's expectation of 15-20% year on year.