Vehicle sales surge ahead of expectations at Motor Show 2023
Motor Show 2023 saw sales of 45,983 vehicles, a 35.5 per cent growth over last year, the organiser said on Monday.
A total of 42,885 cars and 3,098 motorcycles were sold during the 12-day fair at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, which ended on Sunday, Grand Prix International chief operating officer Chaturon Komonmit said.
“Total sales of vehicles this year rose by 35.5% compared to 33,936 last year," he said, adding that vehicle sales were higher than the organiser's expectation of 15-20% year on year.
He said 9,234 electric cars and 873 electric motorcycles were sold at Motor Show 2023, which drew over 1.62 million visitors.
"All thanks to a variety of minor changes and full model change vehicles, as well as electric vehicles," he said.
He added that the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the economic recovery also boosted people's confidence to purchase vehicles.