Maldivian tourist caught smuggling rare birds out of Bangkokbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, April 09, 2023
nationthailand
Maldivian tourist caught smuggling rare birds out of Bangkok

Maldivian tourist caught smuggling rare birds out of Bangkok

TUESDAY, April 04, 2023

Customs officials at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport discovered some 25 live rare birds packed into a tourist’s luggage on Monday.

The Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) reckons the birds are worth some 100,000 baht.

The luggage belonged to a traveller from the Maldives, who was taking the Bangkok Airways’ flight PG711 to Malé, said Prasert Sornsathapornkul, director of DNP's wild fauna and flora protection division.

Maldivian tourist caught smuggling rare birds out of Bangkok

“The birds found inside the luggage included black hawk, buffy fish owl and barred eagle-owl,” he explained, adding that all are protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Maldivian tourist caught smuggling rare birds out of Bangkok

He said the evidence has been submitted to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police to take legal action against the tourist. The birds, meanwhile, have been sent to DNP’s wildlife health division for examination.

Maldivian tourist caught smuggling rare birds out of Bangkok

“The tourist will be charged under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act as well as the Animal Epidemics Act and Customs Act," he added.

Maldivian tourist caught smuggling rare birds out of Bangkok

ALL 11 PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery

5 MORE PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
TAGS
maldivesBirdEndangered SpeciesBangkoksmugglingDepartment of National Parks
RELATED
nationthailand