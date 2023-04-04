Cambodian caught smuggling truckload of Russian pork into Thailand

The contact asked him to deliver the pork to a retailer in Bangkok for a payment of 5,000 baht, police said.

The retailer usually picked up shipments of smuggled pork at a filling station, they added.

The suspect was charged under the Customs Act and Animal Epidemics Act and sent for interrogation at Muang Sa Kaew Police Station.

Packaging for the smuggled meat showed it was imported from Russia as well as Brazil.

Russia suffered a serious outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) last year, while Brazil has also confirmed the presence of ASF.