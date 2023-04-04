Meta unveils ad transparency policy to prevent external interference in Thai election

The move comes as Thailand prepares to hold a general election on May 14.

Khwan Rueangkham, Meta’s government and social impact partner manager, said at a media briefing on Tuesday that the company strongly believed in people's right to adequate information so that they could make informed decisions about which political parties to vote for.

However, for people to vote freely, Meta has added some rules for advertisers who want to advertise on electoral, political, and social issues, she said.

Stringent verification

She explained that advertisers must now go through an authorisation process using government-issued photo ID and include "Paid for by" disclaimers on their ads so that the people in Thailand could see who was funding the ads and attempting to influence them.

She said the purpose of this verification process was to ensure that there was no interference by any third party outside Thailand.

Thais can also search for all active ads across Facebook in the publicly accessible Ad Library to see when the ad was posted, which platforms it was posted on, and who was sponsoring the ad. An “About this Account” feature on Instagram provides additional context so people can evaluate authenticity.

Khwan assured that all political content on Meta's platform, including Facebook and Instagram, would be rigorously reviewed and monitored in order to prevent any misinformation and false leads that could lead to an unfair election.

In terms of spam content, she added that Meta had over 200 worldwide networks to check and monitor regularly in order to eliminate any risk or harmful content. Every quarter, the company updates and publishes publicly.