SUNDAY, April 09, 2023
Early morning battle as insurgents attack Army unit in Yala

A small Army base in Yala’s Muang district, accommodating 18 volunteers and three soldiers, was attacked in the early hours of Sunday.

Insurgents on two or three motorcycles showed up and lobbed pipe bombs at the facility at about 1.40am.

A little while later, some 20 men showed up, surrounded the area and began firing with military-grade weapons.

This resulted in a half-an-hour-long gunfight, though nobody in the Army base was injured.

As of press time, police officers and an explosive ordnance disposal unit were collecting evidence and securing the site.

TAGS
southern insurgencyinsurgentYalapipe bombmilitary weapons
