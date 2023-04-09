How to make money on Songkran: 10 top retail items

1. Drinking water

The demand for cool drinking water peaks during the hot season. A pack of 12 bottles of drinking water sells for 35-37 baht, less than four baht per bottle, while the retail price of bottled drinking water ranges from 5-8 baht per bottle. Street-side retailers can also provide water-filling service for revelers. Prices should be based on water bills with a little added for profit.

2. Water guns and buckets

Buckets for tossing water can be sold at 15-20 baht apiece, while the price of water guns ranges between 99 baht and 600 baht apiece, depending on water capacity and shooting range.

3. Chalk or powder?

Sales of these items surge near festive areas. Retailers are advised to choose with chalk but avoid types that have lead.

4. Scented water

Scented water, also known as "Nam Ob", is necessary while paying respect to the elderly or Buddha images. Scented water can reduce heat and cure skin irritation. "Nangloy" scented water sells for 275 baht per pack of 12, or 30 baht per bottle, wholesale. Retail prices range between 48 and 52 baht per bottle.