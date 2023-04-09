How to make money on Songkran: 10 top retail items
With spending forecast to surge during this year’s Water Festival, retailers – large and small alike –are looking forward to the event that begins on April 13 and ends on the 15th.
Thai consumers will spend up to 125 billion baht during the three days, up 17.3% from last year’s Songkran, the Thai Chamber of Commerce forecasts. The spending surge is expected to add at least one half of a percentage point to economic growth this year, the chamber said.
For budding entrepreneurs, here is a list of Songkran’s 10 top sellers with prices included:
1. Drinking water
The demand for cool drinking water peaks during the hot season. A pack of 12 bottles of drinking water sells for 35-37 baht, less than four baht per bottle, while the retail price of bottled drinking water ranges from 5-8 baht per bottle. Street-side retailers can also provide water-filling service for revelers. Prices should be based on water bills with a little added for profit.
2. Water guns and buckets
Buckets for tossing water can be sold at 15-20 baht apiece, while the price of water guns ranges between 99 baht and 600 baht apiece, depending on water capacity and shooting range.
3. Chalk or powder?
Sales of these items surge near festive areas. Retailers are advised to choose with chalk but avoid types that have lead.
4. Scented water
Scented water, also known as "Nam Ob", is necessary while paying respect to the elderly or Buddha images. Scented water can reduce heat and cure skin irritation. "Nangloy" scented water sells for 275 baht per pack of 12, or 30 baht per bottle, wholesale. Retail prices range between 48 and 52 baht per bottle.
5. Garlands and flowers
These are also used to pay respect to the elderly or Buddha images. Some flowers can be used as water additives, such as rose, jasmine and marigold.
6. Plastic bags for smartphones
Plastic bags are essential to protect smartphones while participating in the Water Festival. Selling prices range between 15-29 baht apiece.
7. Flowery stripped shirts
Colourful shirts are popular among people at all ages during Songkran. Wholesale prices range between 100 and 150 baht apiece, while retail prices range from 199 to 250 baht apiece.
8. Cheap glasses (eye protectors)
Many revelers search for inexpensive plastic glasses to prevent eye irritation. They usually retail for 49 baht a pair.
9. Hats
Hats are especially popular among women seeking to protect their skin from the light. Prices are all over the map, so it’s best to check out those being offered by rivals in your area for guidance.
10. Meals
Street-side meals should be kept at 40 baht per box. Omelets, Pad Kaprao, meatballs, boiled eggs, and grilled pork usually sell the fastest.