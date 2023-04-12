New soya sauce spiked cocktail far exceeds daily sodium limit, warns Health Dept
People are being warned against consuming “Ew Soda” – a beverage made by mixing soya sauce with carbonated water – due to its high sodium content.
People are being warned against consuming “Ew Soda” – a beverage made by mixing soya sauce with carbonated water – due to its high sodium content.
This cocktail contains 3,600 milligrams of sodium, which far exceeds the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s recommended daily limit of 2,000mg per day.
According to Dr Sarawut Bunsuk, deputy director general of the Department of Health, the “Ew Soda” beverage is made with 3 tablespoons of Formula 1 dark soya sauce mixed with a can of soda.
WHO has set the recommended daily limit of salt to 1 teaspoon (5 grams), or fish sauce not exceeding four teaspoons, or no more than six teaspoons of dark soya sauce per day.
Too much sodium in the diet can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, reduced kidney function and clogged blood vessels, which can be fatal. It can also cause calcium loss, and in the short term can cause bloating, severe thirst, diarrhoea and nausea.
According to data collected in 2020, Thais consumed an average of 3,636mg of salt per day. The authorities have launched several campaigns to get Thais to reduce in their daily intake of salt, including regular workshops and training sessions held by the Network for Reduced Sodium Consumption.
Dr Sarawut said we normally get enough sugar and sodium from food we consume daily, hence it is not necessary to consume beverages that add excessive levels of sodium and sugar to our diets. Plus, he said, carbonated drinks are acidic and can irritate an empty stomach creating gas and general discomfort.
In addition, he added, excessive intake of aerated drinks can result in dehydration, especially in hot, humid weather. To avoid the risk of heatstroke, everybody should consume adequate amounts of water that is not too cold to maintain proper body temperature, Dr Sarawut advised.