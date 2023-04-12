New soya sauce spiked cocktail far exceeds daily sodium limit, warns Health Dept

According to data collected in 2020, Thais consumed an average of 3,636mg of salt per day. The authorities have launched several campaigns to get Thais to reduce in their daily intake of salt, including regular workshops and training sessions held by the Network for Reduced Sodium Consumption.

Dr Sarawut said we normally get enough sugar and sodium from food we consume daily, hence it is not necessary to consume beverages that add excessive levels of sodium and sugar to our diets. Plus, he said, carbonated drinks are acidic and can irritate an empty stomach creating gas and general discomfort.

In addition, he added, excessive intake of aerated drinks can result in dehydration, especially in hot, humid weather. To avoid the risk of heatstroke, everybody should consume adequate amounts of water that is not too cold to maintain proper body temperature, Dr Sarawut advised.