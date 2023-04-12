Lost in translation: Foreigners advised to 'Google Translate' police guidelines
The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) dispatched a team of police officers to Bangkok’s Khao San area to offer guidelines to foreigners on how to protect themselves from criminals during Songkran.
The only problem is the guideline is in Thai and the tourists have been advised to use Google Translate to decipher it.
The little booklet offering advice – in Thai – comes in a waterproof bag that can be worn around the neck and is large enough to hold a phone and some money.
The team comprising female PR officers and a policeman in uniform showed up at Khao San on Wednesday afternoon to warn tourists to beware of pickpockets while they are having fun splashing water at each other.
Khao San’s famous three-day Songkran party will kick off on Thursday.
The guideline booklet is titled “Spell against Thieves” in Thai, followed by the English words “beware of thieves” spelt out in Thai to sound like a chant that sounds like “Bi-wa-i-ti A-wa Ti-we-sa”.
The booklet then lists five crimes people should beware of, namely:
• Burglary: People are advised to put their homes and valuables under lock and key and alert police to keep an eye if they are away for several days.
• Mugging: People are urged to stay with crowds for fear of mugging in quiet, remote spots.
• Pickpocketing: Revellers are warned to avoid carrying valuables or hoisting them in the front to stop thieves from cutting them open.
• Car theft: Partygoers are warned not to park their vehicles in remote spots.
• Molesting: People are warned to protect themselves from sexual assault while having fun at the water party.
The CIB posted a video clip of the Khao San operation on its Facebook page. The clip shows the police officer talking to two European women and telling them to use Google Translate on their phones to decipher the guideline.