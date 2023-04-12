Lost in translation: Foreigners advised to 'Google Translate' police guidelines

The only problem is the guideline is in Thai and the tourists have been advised to use Google Translate to decipher it.

The little booklet offering advice – in Thai – comes in a waterproof bag that can be worn around the neck and is large enough to hold a phone and some money.

The team comprising female PR officers and a policeman in uniform showed up at Khao San on Wednesday afternoon to warn tourists to beware of pickpockets while they are having fun splashing water at each other.