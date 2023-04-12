Blast on tourist speedboat in Phang Nga kills one crew member

Panyawut Phothong, 26, and another injured crewmember were rushed to Khao Lak Hospital after being severely injured in the blast on the Kalamung Dee 2 on Tuesday night, but Panyawut died on Wednesday morning, police said.

Another worker, Aroon Chanpaksuan, 25, remains in the hospital, they said.

The vessel was docked at a pier in the province’s Muang district when the explosion occurred at about 9pm on Tuesday.