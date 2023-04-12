Too much caffeine while driving can be dangerous, warns doctor
People heading upcountry for Songkran are being warned against consuming too much coffee, energy drinks or other caffeinated beverages while driving.
People heading upcountry for Songkran are being warned against consuming too much coffee, energy drinks or other caffeinated beverages while driving.
The Public Health Ministry’s Health Department warned on Wednesday that consuming too much caffeine usually leads to palpitations, tremors and dehydration.
Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingchareonchai, the Health Department’s director general, advised people to ensure they are well-rested before they leave home. Motorists are also advised to keep hydrated, especially since the days are getting hotter.
He explained that people should not consume more than four cups of coffee a day, and keep energy drinks to no more than two bottles a day. He pointed out that energy drinks have high caffeine content as well as high sugar content.
Apart from reducing the consumption of sugar and taking reasonable amounts of coffee, fresh fruit and bread will also help keep motorists alert while driving.
He said carbonated drinks and foods that are not easily digestible should be avoided as they can lead to bloating.