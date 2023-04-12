Over two-thirds of Thais plan to consume alcohol during Songkran
A survey by a state department showed that 71.6% of Thais planned to consume alcohol with friends and family members, which is the norm every year.
The survey by the Department of Health Service Support under the Ministry of Health polled 12,305 people nationwide.
Even though the survey showed that 87.4% of Thais are aware drunk driving could lead to injuries and death, they plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages with friends and family members when they return to their home provinces during the extended Songkran holidays. Most of those surveyed said they felt the need to unwind from work-related stress.
The department urged Thais to reduce or avoid consumption of alcoholic beverages, as it could destroy brain cells and lead to violent behaviour, accidents, memory loss in the long-term, ulcers, hardening of the liver, high blood pressure and chronic alcoholic illness.