Thai New Year celebrations kick off in Chiang Mai
Tourists and locals in colorful shirts and water-guns are enjoying the water festivities in Chiang Mai on the first day of the Thai New Year
Songkran celebrations kicked off in Chiang Mai on Thursday as a steady influx of local and foreign tourists wearing colourful shirts hit the streets of the northern city.
Numerous food and drink vendors lined the pavements of roads popular with tourists.
Meanwhile, revellers were seen cooling off in the sweltering hot-season temperatures by splashing water at each other.
The festive spirit across the city returned to more normal levels after three relatively tranquil years under pandemic restrictions.
Chiang Mai's renowned Tha Phae Gate was one of several popular tourism sites where visitors were flocking to celebrate organised Songkran festivities. A water-mist spray tunnel has been set up at the city landmark to help visitors cool off in the hot and humid weather.
Major shopping malls in Chiang Mai are also hosting special Songkran celebration events to attract customers and tourists.