PM calls for generosity and safety during Thai New Year festival
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday wished all Thai people successful and healthy lives for Songkran, urging people to celebrate the festival with generosity and to focus on safety while travelling to their hometowns or tourist attractions.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri followed up by saying that the Thai New Year festival has been passed down through generations, becoming a unique cultural event with a global reputation. It also provides an opportunity for people to spend time with their families, he said.
The premier thanked all government officials and volunteers who are helping to make people’s journeys home safe and extended his good wishes to soldiers protecting Thailand’s borders.
"With the power of Phra Sri Rattanatrai and sacred objects, as well as Their Majesties the King and Queen, I wish that all Thais achieve success and good health in life, and that they travel safely during Songkran," he quoted Prayut as saying. Phra Sri Rattanatrai refers to the triple gems of Buddhism: the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha.