Forest fire in Chiang Rai prompts hospital to prepare to transfer patients

"The fire ignited about 15 kilometres from Maechan Hospital," officials said, saying they are monitoring the blaze around the clock.

Maechan Hospital is equipped with air purifiers to ensure the health of patients and staff, and is prepared to transfer patients to other hospitals if necessary, officials said.

Provincial officials also told residents of the district they are prepared to handle forest fires and PM2.5 air pollution. PM2.5 refers to fine dust in the air. It is linked to early death from heart or lung ailments.