Miniskirts discouraged as Siam Square aims for more sober Songkran atmosphere

Organisers of Songkran celebrations at Bangkok’s trendy Siam Square have asked revellers not to show too much flesh at this year’s festival.

Siam Square is renowned for attracting young Bangkok fashionistas who like to break boundaries by dressing in daring – and often skimpy – outfits.

However, as Songkran returns to full swing after three years of relatively subdued celebrations due to Covid, organisers of Siam Square events are keen to discourage scenes of revellers in scanty clothing made even more revealing by Songkran soakings.