Miniskirts discouraged as Siam Square aims for more sober Songkran atmosphere
Siam Square Songkran events organisers urged revellers to refrain from wearing revealing clothing at this year’s Thai New Year festival
Organisers of Songkran celebrations at Bangkok’s trendy Siam Square have asked revellers not to show too much flesh at this year’s festival.
Siam Square is renowned for attracting young Bangkok fashionistas who like to break boundaries by dressing in daring – and often skimpy – outfits.
However, as Songkran returns to full swing after three years of relatively subdued celebrations due to Covid, organisers of Siam Square events are keen to discourage scenes of revellers in scanty clothing made even more revealing by Songkran soakings.
Chulalongkorn University’s property arm, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Bangkok Exhibition (BEX) have set a conservative theme for this year's festival at the square.
Under the theme, skimpy items of clothing such as miniskirts will be frowned upon as the organisers attempt to create a more sober atmosphere at events and activities held from today until Saturday.
Each year, the more raucous celebrations that Songkran is famous for – including water fights and drinking – trigger complaints from conservative Thais. Complaints are often sparked by images of partygoers getting drunk and stripping off, angering conservatives used to gentler and more sober Thai New Year traditions.