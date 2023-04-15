Bangkok joins Chiang Mai on list of 10 cities with worst air

Bangkok joins Chiang Mai on list of 10 cities with worst airbackground-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, April 17, 2023
SATURDAY, April 15, 2023

At noon on Saturday, Chiang Mai and Bangkok were listed as the second and seventh worst cities in the world, respectively, in terms of air quality by air-pollution monitoring website IQAir.

By 7pm Chiang Mai topped the list, again.

IQAir ranks the world’s major cities by air pollution, with readings above 101 labelled unhealthy.

The IQAir scale has six categories: 0-50 (good air quality), 51-100 (intermediate), 101-150 (unhealthy for some groups), 151-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy), and over 301 (hazardous).

Air quality in Chiang Mai at noon today was rated 226. It Bangkok it was rated 116 at the same time.

By 7pm Chiang Mai topped the list of most polluted cities in the world.

The 10 cities with the worst air pollution in the world as of noon Saturday were:

Dhaka, Bangladesh – 283

Chiang Mai – 226

Delhi, India – 211

Kathmandu, Nepal - 188

Lahore, Pakistan – 165

Wuhan, China – 161

Bangkok - 161

Shenyang, China – 159

Kolkata, India - 158

Hanoi, Vietnam – 155

