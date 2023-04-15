Bangkok joins Chiang Mai on list of 10 cities with worst air
At noon on Saturday, Chiang Mai and Bangkok were listed as the second and seventh worst cities in the world, respectively, in terms of air quality by air-pollution monitoring website IQAir.
By 7pm Chiang Mai topped the list, again.
IQAir ranks the world’s major cities by air pollution, with readings above 101 labelled unhealthy.
The IQAir scale has six categories: 0-50 (good air quality), 51-100 (intermediate), 101-150 (unhealthy for some groups), 151-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy), and over 301 (hazardous).
Air quality in Chiang Mai at noon today was rated 226. It Bangkok it was rated 116 at the same time.
By 7pm Chiang Mai topped the list of most polluted cities in the world.
The 10 cities with the worst air pollution in the world as of noon Saturday were:
Dhaka, Bangladesh – 283
Chiang Mai – 226
Delhi, India – 211
Kathmandu, Nepal - 188
Lahore, Pakistan – 165
Wuhan, China – 161
Bangkok - 161
Shenyang, China – 159
Kolkata, India - 158
Hanoi, Vietnam – 155