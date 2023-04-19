Further opening up of markets on agenda as Thailand, India revive trade meeting

Resolution of pending issues related to imports, opening up markets for agricultural and animal products and promoting health tourism are high on the agenda at the first Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between Thailand and India in 20 years.

A Commerce Ministry delegation is in New Delhi for the meeting on Thursday (April 20).

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, said the last JTC meeting was hosted by India in 2003.

Among other items on the agenda for discussions are resolving import restrictions, electronic certification of origin, accepting product standards, and economic cooperation (film production and health tourism).

She said the main reason for the long delay in the JTC meeting was because Thailand and India were already engaging in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations under the Thailand-India FTA and the Asean-India FTA.